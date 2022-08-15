Help Police Find Merika Scafe Missing For 7 Days On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department needs the help of the community to locate a missing minor who has been missing on St. Croix for seven days.

Merika Scafe, 17, was last seen on August 8, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., at her home at #1082 Williams Delight, Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.

Scafe was wearing her Educational Complex High School uniform, police said.

MISSING MINOR: Merika Scafe, 17, of Williams Delight on St. Croix.

If you see Ms. Scafe or know her whereabouts, please contact Police Officer Jane Ann St. Hall at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 911 Merika Scafe is Black Female, Height 4’11’’ – Weight 100lbs – Dark Complexion and with Brown Eye.