Help Police Find Merika Scafe Missing For 7 Days On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department needs the help of the community to locate a missing minor who has been missing on St. Croix for seven days.
Merika Scafe, 17, was last seen on August 8, 2022, at around 9:00 p.m., at her home at #1082 Williams Delight, Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.
Scafe was wearing her Educational Complex High School uniform, police said.
If you see Ms. Scafe or know her whereabouts, please contact Police Officer Jane Ann St. Hall at 340-778-2211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 911 Merika Scafe is Black Female, Height 4’11’’ – Weight 100lbs – Dark Complexion and with Brown Eye.