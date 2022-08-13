Protect You and Your Baby: Stay Up To Date With Vaccines: VIDOH

You have the power to protect yourself and your baby each pregnancy from serious diseases like whooping cough and flu.

By staying up to date with vaccines before and during pregnancy, you can pass along immunity that will help protect your baby from some diseases during the first few months after birth, the Virgin Islands Department of Health said.

Vaccines given before pregnancy may also help protect you from serious disease while you are pregnant, including rubella, which can cause miscarriages and birth defects, according to the VIDOH.

Recommended vaccines: Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine:

At least a month before becoming pregnant Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine: During the third trimester of every pregnancy

Yearly seasonal flu vaccine: By the end of October, if possible.