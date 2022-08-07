When House Hunting In St. Croix, Watch Out For The Paint Pony On The Front Porch

CHRISTIANSTED — Two people went searching for the best place to live on the Big Islands and ended up in our “only in St. Croix” feature.

DeAnna Stewart of Christiansted shared on Twitter that when she and a friend went house hunting on St. Croix recently — a common theme kept coming up — animals in strange places!

“Rhonda and I had an awesome day driving around looking at houses … along the way we kept seeing animals…weird, different situations with animals…ha!!

“I mean, everyone needs a paint pony on their front porch with the refrigerator…right!?”

Photo by DeAnna Stewart

