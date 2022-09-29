Help Police Find Noemi Martinez Wanted For Identity Theft On St. Croix

KINGSHILL — Police need your help to find a St. Croix woman wanted for identity theft.

Noemi M. Martinez, 25, is is wanted for aggravated identity theft, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Martinez is an Hispanic woman with brown eyes, black hair, a light complexion and a slim build, according to the VIPD.

If you see Martinez, you are asked to please call 911 or (340) 778-2211. Contact the Economic Crime Unit at (340) 642-4041 or (340) 514-5964. If you know the whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).