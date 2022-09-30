Midre Cummings Park Closed For ‘Maintenance and Sanitizing’ After Rains

FREDERIKSTED — The Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation said that due to significant flooding caused by recent inclement weather, the Midre Cummings Park & Playground closed Thursday for post-storm maintenance and sanitizing.

DSPR said its “staff is diligently working to have the park ready and reopened on Monday, October 3rd, 2022.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding in this matter,” DSPR added.

For more information on DSPR facilities, please call DSPR’s office on St. Croix at 340-773-0160.