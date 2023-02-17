Additional Burial Crypts Being Set Aside For Veterans On St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The problem of not enough burial space for veterans is being addressed by the territorial Office of Veterans Affairs. In an effort to remedy the situation, the Office of Veterans Affairs has started the process to provide more of this much needed space.

“We have satisfied all requirements placed on us to receive funding for our very first VA State Cemetery which will be on the island of St. Croix. It’s just a matter of waiting now to reach the

top of the distribution list for funding; that funding will be ninety percent of the 3.5 million dollars needed to construct the cemetery. Hopefully we will see that materialize at the beginning of the upcoming fiscal year,” Director Farrell said.

In the interim, multi-vault burial crypts and columbariums will be built in both districts. In the St. Thomas/St. John district this will be the second crypt, while St. Croix will see their first one due to them already having a cemetery.

The crypt and columbarium on St. Thomas is scheduled to be completed in early July of 2023 and St. Croix’s will be shortly thereafter, according to Director Farrell.

Veterans Affairs promised to “keep the community posted on the progress of these projects.”