Help Police Find Missing Minor On St. Croix Nadirah Nieves

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help today to find a missing minor on St. Croix.

Nadirah Nieves, 17, was last seen at her brother’s residence in D. Hamilton Jackson Terrace in Christiansted on January 18, 2023, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Nieves is a Black female with brown eyes, brown hair and a brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Nadirah is known to frequent the Campo Rico, St. George’s, Concordia Villas and Golden Rock areas of St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

Nieves is currently a student at the St. Croix Educational Complex High School.

Police issued a missing poster on Nadirah Nieves at 12:33 p.m. today.

If you see Nadirah or know here whereabouts, please contact Det. Luis Cedano of Juvenile Investigation Bureau at 340-712-6139 or 340-712-6107. You can also contact Police Officer J. Smith at 340-712-6063 or the NCIC Unit at 340-712-6066/6015.