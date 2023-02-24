Mount Pleasant Habitual Offender Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges Again

FREDERIKSTED —A St. Croix man surrendered to police Wednesday for another assault of his ex-girlfriend, the V.I. Police Department reported.

A female victim called the 911 Emergency Call Center on Wednesday requesting police assistance with her ex-boyfriend, who assaulted her, causing visible injuries, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

When police arrived on the scene, the victim told detectives that her ex-boyfriend, K’Jahni Rivera assaulted her because she was explaining to him how to be a good father to his daughter, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of K’Jahni Rivera, 20, of St. Croix

Rivera became enraged and grabbed her by the throat on more than one occasion, each time restricting her airway, police said.

“When she asked him to take her home, he continued his assault by punching and strangling her to where she lost consciousness,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim sustained black and blue marks throughout her body, multiple abrasions, and contusions.”

The victim further advised the 911 dispatcher of where the suspect lives and VIPD attempted to locate Rivera with no luck. As a result, an All Point Bulletin was aired via the 911 Emergency Call Center for the arrest of Rivera, according to Dratte.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Rivera turned himself in at the Wilbur H. Francis Command Police Station, where he was arrested without incident, Mirandized, and provided a statement to detectives. He denied all the allegations, stating that the victim was the aggressor and she attacked him, the police report stated.

Rivera was charged with assaul-domestic violence, attempted murder, simple assault and battery, and disturbance of the peace by fighting. Per the domestic violence law, no bail was allowed.

The Mount Pleasant suspect was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending his advice-of-rights hearing, scheduled for today.