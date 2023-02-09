Help Police Find Tattooed Missing Accountant Jessica Johnston On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a missing female accountant who has been missing since last month on St. Croix.

Jessica Johnston, 37, was last seen on January 8 at the grocery store next to the vegetable market in Frederiksted, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Johnston was wearing dark blue leggings and a denim “jean” jacket top at the time of her disappearance, according to the VIPD.

The missing person is a Caucasian woman with brown eyes, black hair and a light complexion. She stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Johnston is known to frequent the Whim area of St. Croix, according to Dratte.

Jessica has some distinguishing marks such as a tattoo of a cross on her left shoulder and a spider on her lower back, the police spokesman said.

The missing woman is an accountant with O’Neill & Associates LLC on King Cross Street in Christiansted.

If you see Jessica Johnston, or know her whereabouts, please contact JaneAnn St. Hall at the Wilbur Francis Command 340-712-6063 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.