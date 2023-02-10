Man Who Brandished Weapon At Shopping Mall Searched After Cops Spot Ganja In Car

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who allegedly brandished a weapon at a shopping mall had his vehicle searched after police saw marijuana in plain view in his car, authorities said.

Jerome Jeffers, 39, of St, Thomas, was arrested Sunday and charged with constructive possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Jerome Jeffers, 39, of St. Thomas.

When officers arrived at the Lima Shopping Plaza, police found Jeffers and “conducted a visual inspection of the vehicle he was operating, they observed marijuana and a firearm in plain view,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Bail for Jeffers bail was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

As part of Operation Clean Sweep, VIPD Task Force officers were told by 911 dispatchers at 5:12 p.m. that “a black male operating a gray Honda SUV had brandished a firearm and then placed the firearm inside the vehicle,” according to Dratte.