69th Minute Goal Sends USVI Soccer Team Home As 1-0 Losers At Turks and Caicos

PROVIDENCIALES — Turks and Caicos beat the USVI by a score of 1-0 in a CONCACAF Nations League group play soccer match on Saturday.

The win is a nice piece of revenge for Turks and Caicos, who previously lost a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Dashing Eagle back in June.

The hosts attempted to assert themselves in the first 10 minutes of the match with a flurry of decent chances. But despite their efforts, Turks and Caicos failed to break through and were kept in check for the remainder of the first half.

The only real chance for the visitors in the first half was a powerful James Mack III shot from outside the corner of the penalty area in the 43rd minute, but Turks and Caicos Islands GK Sebastian Turbyfield was able to parry it away and avoid further danger.

Finally, in the 69th minute, the home side got their breakthrough. Billy Forbes muscled his way through the defense and set up Jeff Beljour for a wide-open tap-in.

The 1-0 scoreline stood firm, even after both teams were reduced to 10 men in the 93rd minute.

The Turks and Caicos Islands earned their second win of the campaign to move up to third place, while the US Virgin Islands drop to fourth.

The match took place at the TCIFA National Academy on Saturday as part of League C Group A action on Saturday afternoon.

Each team plays its final match next Tuesday, with the USVI hosting Sint Maarten and Turks and Caicos traveling to Bonaire.