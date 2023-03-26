Former Senator Alexander Moorhead Dies At Home In St. Croix At Age 77

CHRISTIANSTED — Politicians in the U.S. Virgin Islands paid tribute to former St. Croix Senator Alexander “Alex” Moorhead who died Friday at home at the age of 77.

Moorhead was formerly deputy director of the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) and the chief spokesman and vice president for Hess Oil that became HOVENSA on St. Croix.

The University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) board member was three times elected to the Legislature of the Virgin Islands on St. Croix from 1971-1976.

REST IN PEACE: Alex Moorhead, 77, of St. Croix.

“My first political campaign was in 1976 when I was youth director of Alexander Moorhead, Jr. for Congress Committee,” James A. O’Bryan, Jr. said. “He recommended me to Juan Luis and Henry Millin to be their campaign manager in 1978. When Alex was acting as WAPA executive director, I was his information officer. We were both born on June 7th, he, is ten years older than I. Governor King always predicted he would be governor. He was a giant of a leader and an impressive legislator. He was a cherished friend. He sponsored the bill to recognize July 3rd as a day of historic significance. He was a leader of the Boys Scouts and the UVI Board. He was a representative of Hess Oil Refinery to St. Croix. Alex Moorhead is dead. I mourn his passing with profound memories and a saddened heart. I am grateful to Almighty God to have known and been mentored by him and I extend sincere condolences to the Moorhead family and all who appreciated and respected this distinguished and notable son of the Virgin Islands soil.”

“Alex was iconic in stature and grace. I always looked up to him as a young Virgin Islander working in the refinery,” Governor Albert Bryan, Jr. said. “At this age, I understand he was at the table to make pathways and represent us when few could. I will miss him, and the Virgin Islands surely will. Yolanda and I express our most heartfelt condolences to his family and all in the community mourning his passing.”