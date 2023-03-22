K-9 Officer Points To Two Men With Cocaine In Vehicle During Routine Traffic Stop, VIPD Says

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A routine traffic stop during the VIPD’s Operation Rewind netted two suspects with a “large” amount of cocaine in their vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Calis Sewer, 24, and Javier Francisco Pimentel Feliciano, 56, each of St. Thomas, were arrested and charged with possession of illegal narcotics with intent to distribute and trafficking narcotics., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Calis Sewer, 24, of St. Thomas.

Members of the Special Operations Bureau were staked out along the Emile ‘Milo” Francis Drive conducting Operation Rewind at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, according to the VIPD.

Members of the operation stopped a vehicle in the area, after observing multiple traffic violations, police said.

Officers then met with a motorist who did not have a valid driver’s license to operate a vehicle in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Francisco Pimentel Feliciano, 56, of St. Thomas.

A specially-trained K-9 unit was present on the traffic stop and alerted officers that there were drugs in the vehicle, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

A duffle bag in the vehicle was detected by the K-9 unit, it was discovered with large amounts of packaged narcotics (cocaine), according to Dratte, without giving a weight measurement.

Bail for the two suspects was set at $125,000.00. Each man was remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending their respective advice-of-rights hearings