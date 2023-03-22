Police Capture Wanted Man Kertis ‘Papa’ Tonge Jr. On Reckless Driving Complaint

FREDERIKSTED — A wanted St. Croix man turned himself in to authorities without incident after a reckless driving complaint was filed against him last summer.

Kertis “Papa” Tonge Jr., 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

In July of 2022 a reckless driving complaint was filed against Tonge, according to the VIPD. After a thorough police investigation, an arrest warrant was issued by the Superior Court for the suspect Tonge.

VIPD mugshot of Kertis “Papa” Tonge Jr., 32, of St. Croix.

The arrest warrant was signed by an Honorable judge of the Superior Court on March 14, 2023, police said. Then on Monday an all-points bulletin was circulated in connection to the wanted suspect Tonge.

On Tuesday, Tonge surrendered himself voluntarily to officers stationed at the Wilbur H. Francis Command in Mars Hill where the suspect was served with a certified copy of the arrest warrant.

Bail for Tonge was set at $30,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections at Estate Golden Grove.

Tonge was taken to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility where he was held an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.