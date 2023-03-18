Man Assaults Old Woman With Glass Bottle, Breaking 3 Fingers On Her Hand

FREDERIKSTED — Police executed an arrest warrant on a St. Croix man accused of striking an elderly woman with a glass bottle, breaking three fingers on her hand, authorities said.

Alexis Eugene, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with for third-degree assault, aggravated assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Alexis Eugene, 34, of St. Croix.

The charges stem from a January 23, 2023 incident where Eugene allegedly assaulted an elderly woman with a glass bottle, breaking three fingers of her hand, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau executed an arrest warrant on Eugene while he was at his residence on Friday, according to Dratte.

Bail for Eugene was set at $25.000.00.. Unable to post bail, he was taken to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

There the suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.