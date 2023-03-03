Man Who Threatens To Kill Brother-In-Law Is Himself Shot Dead In Estate Whim

FREDERIKSTED — A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Estate Whim by a relative he initially threatened to kill, authorities said.

The deceased was identified as Akeem A. Javois, and his killer was identified as his 46-year-old brother-in-law, Amos Mathew, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted about 4:30 p.m. Thursday about “a man down” in Estate Whim.

VIPD mugshot of Akeem A. Javois, 31, of Estate Whim in St. Croix.

“Upon police arrival on the scene they discovered the body of an unresponsive adult male who was later identified as 31-year-old Akeem A. Javois lying on the ground in front of the house,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Investigators learned that the deceased came to the house of the suspect and a verbal exchange occurred with the deceased, and the suspect discharged his unlicensed firearm striking the [deceased] once, killing him.”

Matthew was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and aiming and pointing of an illegal firearm. His bail was set at $1 million. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending further court action.

Police said Javois, during the verbal altercation, threatened to kill Mathew, “who did not take the threat lightly, and shot him.”

The case began around 4:39 p.m. when 911 “received a call from a male, who said someone was shot in Estate Whim.” Responding officers found Javois dead on arrival.

On Thursday, Dratte confirmed that Akeem Javois is the cousin of the late police officer who was shot and killed in 2016.

Kai Javois, 31, and fellow police officer Lesha Lammy, 33, were found shot to death on August 11, 2016, on the remote Hams Bluff waterfront area. A third police officer, Francis Williams, was charged in their deaths. In 2019, a jury convicted him in connection with murder and related charges.

Akeem Javois is also the brother of two men who died violently.

On August 26, 2016, a few days after Kai Javois was killed, 32-year-old Sean Javois was shot and killed on Hill Street near the intersection with Market Street in Christiansted following an argument with another man. According to reports at the time, Javois tried to leave the area when he was shot multiple times in the back and chest. Police have said his death and that of his police officer cousin were not related.

Another brother, Michael Javois, was one of two men rushed to Luis Hospital on Jan. 11, 2012, after they were shot in Mutual Homes housing community.

Javois, of Estate Mon Bijou and Sylvester Hodge of Aureo Diaz Heights housing community, both 29, were later pronounced dead at the hospital. A cash reward of $1,500 was announced at the time for tips leading to the gunman or gunmen.

The Virgin Islands Free Press was unable to immediately obtain updates on the cases involving Sean and Michael Javois’ homicides from police.

Police urge anyone with information on the homicide or any other unsolved homicides to call 911 or the anonymous tip line Crimestoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

The killing is the second homicide on St. Croix, and the eighth overall in the territory this year.