Police Pursue Suspect In Car ... Then On Foot After Crash

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a St. Thomas suspect who tried to evade them in his car — and then on foot — after his vehicle crashed.

Members of the Virgin Islands Police Department Operation Rewind Task Force were conducting traffic enforcement on Frenchman’s Bay Road leading to Havensight about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday.

While officers were initiating traffic stops, a 1998 silver Honda Civic exited its lane of traffic, turned around and drove off in the opposite direction, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Kishawn Castor, 20, of St. Thomas.

Officers on scene immediately responded to the fleeing driver who entered the Havensight area at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic while trying to evade officers, police said.

The driver ignored fellow motorists and pedestrians, as he ran through red lights and finally a locked gate, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. The driver jumped out of the vehicle with a backpack in tow.

“As the suspect ran trying to flee officers, he threw out contents from the bag, which included a firearm magazine that was loaded to capacity, a firearm and controlled substances,” Dratte said. “The suspect later surrendered to law enforcement officers.”

Kishawn Castor, 20, was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearm, delaying and obstructing, reckless endangerment, destruction of government property, fleeing the scene of an accident, possession of ammunition, unregistered and uninsured Vehicle, according to police.

Bail for Castor was set at $91,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice of rights hearing.