Motorcycle Driver Dies After Bike Strikes SUV Near Kmart West On Tuesday Night

FREDERIKSTED — A motorcycle driver was killed after his vehicle struck an SUV on the Queen Mary Highway Tuesday night.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau was notified by the Virgin Islands Emergency Management Agency (VITEMA) at 7:06 p.m. to travel Queen Mary Highway near Kmart west to investigate a collision, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

Preliminary investigation revealed that the collision occurred on Queen Mary Highway in the

intersection north of Kmart West.

REST IN PEACE: Accident victim Zioney Ruiz, 23, of St. Croix.

The vehicles involved were a Jeep Wrangler Sahara and a Suzuki GSX. The operator of the Jeep was exiting from the Kmart parking lot, south to north, and heading eastbound while the operator of the motorcycle was heading westbound, according to the VIPD.

“As the Jeep began to turn eastbound into the eastbound lane, the motorcycle which was heading

westbound struck the Jeep on the front right fender,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The operator of the motorcycle fell onto the roadway in the intersection while his motorcycle fell and skidded about 197 feet from the area of impact into the westbound lane. The Jeep after the sudden impact stopped partially in the eastbound lane.”

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the Juan F. Luis Hospital via ambulance to immediately

receive medical treatment. Neither the driver of the Jeep, nor the passenger, sustained any injuries.

The attending Emergency Room Physician at the Juan F. Luis Hospital revealed that 23-year-old Zioney Ruiz’s death was caused by multiple blunt force trauma to the body and head, according to Dratte.

The doctor indicated that the time of death was 9:57 p.m. on March 21, 2023. The next of Kin was at the Juan F. Luis Hospital and was notified of the death of Ruiz.