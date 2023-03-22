CIB Investigating Shots Fired On Waterfront That Left One Government Worker Injured

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after someone fired guns near the Department of Labor on the waterfront drive in broad daylight on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Patrol officers of the Richard Callwood Command were dispatched to the area of Kronprindsends Gade and Nye Nordsidevej, adjacent to the Virgin Islands Department of Labor, regarding a discharge of a firearm incident at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

A police investigation was conducted in the area and officers met with the management of Department of Labor concerning the status of their employees, according to the VIPD.

Upon contacting management, the officers were informed that none of their employees were injured during the shooting and some of their buildings sustained damage, police said.

Patrol and investigation units were then dispatched to the Schneider Regional Medical

Center Emergency Room after receiving a report that there was a gunshot victim was at that facility, according to police.

Police met with the victim who explained that while in the area of Nye Nordsidevej they heard several firearms being discharged and sustained injury at which time they were transported to the St. Thomas hospital by private vehicle for medical attention, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Any persons with information about this incident is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation

Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5576/5572.

You can also call 911, Crime Stoppers USVI. at 1-800-222-8477, the Chief’s Office at 340-715-5548 or the Commissioner’s Office at 340-715-5506.