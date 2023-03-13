Northerly Swells Event Explained By NWS

SAN JUAN — All Coastal Flood Advisories have been canceled, the National Weather Service said on Sunday.

Small Craft Advisories were also canceled, but deteriorating marine conditions will again trigger Small Craft Advisory criteria by tonight onwards, according to the NWS.

Overview: A dissipating northerly swell will continue to stream across the regional waters, maintaining

choppy marine conditions through Monday. Additional swell pulses will again promote hazardous

marine conditions for small craft by Monday night and Friday morning, respectively.

Despite these variations, life-threatening coastal conditions will persist throughout the workweek, mainly for beaches with northern and eastern exposure.

Potential Hazards and Impacts

● Marine Conditions: Seas of up to 6 feet with occasional seas of up to 8 feet, building up to 8

feet with occasional seas up to 10 feet and spreading across the Atlantic waters and local

passages by Monday night onwards.

○ Impacts: Marine conditions that are hazardous to small craft.

○ Small Craft Advisories are in effect from Monday night through at least Wednesday morning.

● Coastal Conditions: Large breaking waves reaching the 6 to 13 feet range, with the highest

breaking waves in beaches with northern exposure across northern Puerto Rico, Culebra, and the

northern U.S. Virgin Islands.

○ Impacts: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Life-threatening rip currents. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from

shore into deeper water.

○ High Rip Current Risk: For beaches from Rincon eastward to Ceiba across northern

Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and all the U.S. Virgin Islands through at least late

Monday night.

○ High Surf Advisories: For beaches between Aguadilla eastward to Dorado across the

northwestern to north-central coast of Puerto Rico through at least late Monday night.

For beaches between Toa Baja eastward to Ceiba across the San Juan metropolitan area

and northeastern Puerto Rico, Culebra, Rincon, and Aguada through at least Monday

afternoon. For beaches of Saint Thomas and Saint John were expected through at least late last night.