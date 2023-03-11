Six People Injured – Two Die – In Recreational Boating Accident on West End of Anguilla

THE VALLEY — Six people were injured — and two people died — after a recreational boat accident in Anguilla this morning, authorities said.

Emergency Services responded to a boating accident in West End at 10:00 a.m., the government of Anguilla said in a written statement released today.

Four of the injured were taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital and have now been discharged, according to the government of Anguilla.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected,” the statement said. “We take this opportunity to express our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased.”

The government said an investigation into the fatal accident has already begun.

“Terrible news. So very sad,” Jennifer de Gonzague said. “My sincere sympathies to the family, friends of those who lost their lives, were injured and on board.”

“What an awful thing to have happened,” Manon O’Halloran said on Facebook.