St. John Man Arrested Near Church After Male Claims He Was Held As Sex Slave At Home

CRUZ BAY — A St. John man faces sexual assault charges after he allegedly made a “male” his sex prisoner in his own home against his will.

Jabbar Abdul Gereau, 50, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. Sunday and charged with for first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, simple assault, harassment and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Gereau was arrested after the male victim identified him as the person who sexually assaulted him multiple times in his own home, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Jabbar Abdul Gereau, 50, of St. John Island

“The victim stated that Mr. Gereau entered his residence without permission and had sex with him against his will,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim added that he was in fear for his safety and was unable to defend himself against Mr. Gereau.”

Officers of the Leander Jurgen Command located Gereau near the Emmanuel Baptist Church on Sunday morning and placed him under arrest, according to Dratte.

Once at the Richard Callwood Command, Gereau was advised of his rights and taken into official custody in St. John.

No bail was set for Gereau. He was remanded to custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jail pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

This case is presently under investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau/CIB. Anyone

having information