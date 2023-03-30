St. Thomas Man Who ‘Wilded’ On His Sister With Machete Arrested By The VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man brutally attacked his own sister with a machete, forcing the police to take him into custody, authorities said.

Ivan Evans, 61, of Charlotte Amalie, was arrested at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from Evans’ brutal attack on his own sister in which he allegedly struck the unnamed female several times with the side of a cutlass blade, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Ivan Evans, 61, of St. Thomas.

“The victim sustained three broken bones in her hand and abrasions on her right thigh,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “The victim stated that she was struck by Mr. Evans for no apparent reason. The victim further stated that she called 911 to report the assault and when officers traveled to make contact with Mr. Evans, he locked himself inside of his house.”

Evans turned himself into the Domestic Violence Unit after admitting to assaulting his sister with the cutlass. according to Dratte.

Due to the domestic violence laws of the U.S. Virgin Island, Evans was not offered bail. The suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Domestic Violence Bureau/CIB.

Anyone with information about this crime can notify the Domestic Violence Bureau at 340-774-2211.