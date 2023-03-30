Repeat Offender Offered $750,000 Bail After Double Murder At Norre Gade In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St, Thomas suspect faces homicide charges after being implicated in a double murder at Norre Gade last month, authorities said.

Ky-Mani “Fathead” Dolphin, 21, of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a first-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Several concerned citizens called 911 and reported shots fired in the area of Norre Gade, St. Thomas near the Lutheran Church at 2:09 p.m. Monday February 20, 2023, according to the VIPD.

Upon responding police units’ arriving to the scene, one black male was found slumped over

in the passenger seat of a dark colored SUV, police said.

VIPD mugsh9t of Ky-Mani Dolphin, 21, of St. Thomas.

Emergency Medical Technicians also arrived on the scene and checked the male for vitals and concluded that he did not have any signs of life, according to police

The male was later positively identified by next of kin as 21-year-old Jequan George, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Officers learned that two more males arrived at the Schneider Regional Medical Center’s

emergency room where they were being treated for gunshot wounds, according to Dratte.

However, one of the males later succumbed to his injuries, he was identified by next of kin as 21-year-old Taheem Monsanto, the police spokesman said.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 an arrest warrant was issued for Dolphin, by the Magistrate’s Court of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Dolphin was advised of his constitutional rights and placed under arrest pursuant to the Superior Court arrest warrant.

He was booked and taken into official custody based on the shooting incident that occurred on Monday, February 20, 2023.

Bail for Dolphin was set at $750,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

Dolphin was arrested in March 2019 and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of illegal ammunition, possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, alteration of identifying marks on a firearm, and disturbance of the peace as a crime of domestic violence, according to VIPD records.

Anyone having any information about this incident is asked to please contact the Virgin Islands Police Department at 340-774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at

340-642-8449 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.