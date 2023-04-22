Driver Injured After Car Shot At By SUV, Crashes Into Tree In Grove Place: VIPD

FREDERIKSTED — A driver was injured when his car was shot at multiple times and he crashed into a tree in Grove Place on Friday, authorities said.

When officers arrived on the crime scene, they canvassed the area for clues, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

At that time police were notified by 911 of a male gunshot victim near #310 Grove Place, according to the VIPD.

“Officers traveled and made contact with the victim, who said he was driving his friends home to St. Croix Mutual Homes when a white SUV drove past them firing shots at them, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and collide into a tree,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The victim was subsequently transported to the St. Croix hospital for treatment and released, according to Dratte.

“The scene was processed for additional victims, witnesses and suspects,” he said.

This case is under active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is

urged to call 911, CIB Tip-Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stopper V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.