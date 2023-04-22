Second Suspect In Couple’s Killing Extradited From Georgia Today

FREDERIKSTED — The second of two cousins accused of killing Stacie Schjang and Arnold Jarvis Jr. has been returned to St. Croix to face prosecution, authorities said.

Anthony Schneider, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, unauthorized possession of firearm during a crime of violence, attempted murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of ammunition and first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Anthony Schneider, 32, of St. Croix

Members of the VIPD brought Schneider back from Columbus, Georgia where he was being held on an arrest warrant, police said.

After Schneider signed an extradition wavier, he was airlifted back to St. Croix where he was officially placed under arrest, according to police.

Lottery worker Schjang was struck by a stray bullet in her Peter’s Rest home on St. Croix on January 27, 2022, and her lover Jarvis was found shot to death on an isolated Chenay Bay beach a week later on February 4, 2022.

PERP WALK: Anthony Schneider, 32, glares at a cameraman as he deplanes at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix this afternoon.

Co-conspirator Joshawn Ayala, 20, was extradited to St. Croix in late February. Schneider’s extradition process took longer because he faced unrelated criminal charges in Georgia.

Schneider and Ayala are accused of killing Schjang and Jarvis more than a year ago, but many details of the case remain unknown as they have not been made public by investigators.

After Schneider was processed and booked, his bail was set at $1,000,000.00 by the Superior Court. Unable to post bail, the suspect was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

Schneider is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.