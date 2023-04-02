Homeless Man Shot Dead On Company Street

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a homeless man was found shot to death on Company Street early thus morning.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received Shot Spotter notifications of shots fired on Company Street on the sidewalk opposite Divi Divi Fabrics store at 3:17 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Milton “Bobo” Gordon, 66, was positively identified as the homicide victim, according to the VIPD.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of Gordon, who was lying on the sidewalk on the north side of the street with multiple bullet wounds to various parts of his body, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

EMS was dispatched and upon examining Gordon did not find any signs of life, according to Dratte.

“Contact was made with victim’s next of kin at about 6:30 a.m., and he was identified as 66-

year-old, Milton Gordon, who is also known as Bobo.,” the police spokesman said. “He is known to be a harmless, homeless individual.”

The Criminal Investigation Bureau continues to investigate this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide please call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Tip line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.