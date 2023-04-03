Help Police Find Missing Teen Queen Theodore On St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Police need your help to find a missing minor girl on St. Croix.

Queen Theodore, 14, was last seen at an unknown time on April 1, 2023 at the Lagoon Complex Apartments, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Theodore is a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a dark brown complexion. She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Missing Person: Queen Theodore, 14, on St. Croix.

The missing teenager is a student at the Alternative School. She is known to frequent the Marley Homes, Frederiksted Town, and Lagoon Complex Apartments areas of St. Croix.

Queen Theodore has a distinguishing mark, a birth mark on the left side of her neck.

If you see Theodore, or know her whereabouts, please call 911 or 340-712-6063, 340-778-2211, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.