Human Services Announces Closings Due To Carnival In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (VIDHS), said that all DHS Offices on the island of St. Thomas, will be closed today at 12:00 p.m.

The closing is due to Carnival Opening Day activities scheduled to take place in downtown Charlotte Amalie. The STRIVE Senior Recreational Center will be closed for the whole day as well.

In addition, Head Start Centers – Savan, Bergs Home, and Sugar Estate will also be closed at noon

on Thursday. Classes will resume tomorrow Friday, April 14, 2023.

Please be advised, all appointments scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled and rescheduled.

The department’s Meals on Wheels and Home makers programs will continue

to operate as normal.

For assistance, please contact the following division staff during this temporary interruption:

Division of Family Assistance: (340)772-7100 ext. 7159

Medicaid – Medical Assistance Program: (340)772-7100-ex.t 7114

Office of Intake and Emergency Services: (340) 772-7119

Office of Childcare and Regulatory Services: (340) 772-7147

Division of Adult Protective Services: (340)642-8820

Family Caregivers: 340-725-4963

The Departmentof HumanServices said it “apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”