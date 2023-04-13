Human Services Announces Closings Due To Carnival In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Virgin Islands Department of Human Services (VIDHS), said that all DHS Offices on the island of St. Thomas, will be closed today at 12:00 p.m.
The closing is due to Carnival Opening Day activities scheduled to take place in downtown Charlotte Amalie. The STRIVE Senior Recreational Center will be closed for the whole day as well.
In addition, Head Start Centers – Savan, Bergs Home, and Sugar Estate will also be closed at noon
on Thursday. Classes will resume tomorrow Friday, April 14, 2023.
Please be advised, all appointments scheduled for this afternoon have been cancelled and rescheduled.
The department’s Meals on Wheels and Home makers programs will continue
to operate as normal.
For assistance, please contact the following division staff during this temporary interruption:
Division of Family Assistance: (340)772-7100 ext. 7159
Medicaid – Medical Assistance Program: (340)772-7100-ex.t 7114
Office of Intake and Emergency Services: (340) 772-7119
Office of Childcare and Regulatory Services: (340) 772-7147
Division of Adult Protective Services: (340)642-8820
Family Caregivers: 340-725-4963
The Departmentof HumanServices said it “apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”