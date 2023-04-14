Hawaii Resident Who Hid Meth In Kids Puzzle Boxes Gets 12 Years In Prison

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man who hid meth inside children’s puzzle boxes in order to dupe law enforcement officials was given a dozen years in jail by a federal judge.

Jason Lee Current, 45, of La Grande Princesse, was sentenced as a career offender to 12 years imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Wilma A. Lewis on his conviction of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith said Thursday.

Judge Lewis also sentenced Current to five years of supervised release, a fine of $2,500.00 and a $100.00 special assessment.

According to court documents, on November 5, 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Juan, Puerto Rico, intercepted a package that was shipped from California

and addressed to Current.

The package contained 112 grams of methamphetamine and 341 grams of marijuana. The contraband was removed and replaced with sham drugs and outfitted with a tracking device.

On November 10, 2020, Current picked up the package from the Sunny Isle Post Office in St. Croix. Current attempted to eluded capture after he detected the tracking device but was subsequently taken into custody. In July 2020, Current fled the territory for Hawaii.

His arrest came after CBP officers intercepted a package sent from California to Current, and found 120 grams of methamphetamine and 341 grams of marijuana hidden inside children’s puzzle boxes, according to an affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.

The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Customs

and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the U.S. Drug Enforcement

Administration (DEA(, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston prosecuted the case.