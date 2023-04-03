Kmart Employee Charged With Sexually Assaulting Customer Inside Store At Mall

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — An employee of a big box department store is accused of sexually assaulting a customer inside a St. Thomas retail store at the Tutu Park Mall last month, authorities said.

Matthew Niles, 33, of St. Thomas, was arrested at 10:00 a.m. Sunday and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact, simple assault and disturbance of the peace, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Matthew Niles, 33, of St. Thomas.

Bail for Niles was set at $35,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.

“Niles, who is an employee of Kmart, is accused of sexually assaulting a female customer on March 19, 2023, inside of the Kmart Store, located in Tutu Park Mall,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

The arrest of Niles Sunday morning was effectuated by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), according to Dratte.

This case is currently under active investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact 911, the Criminal

Investigation Bureau, the office of the Police Chief or Detective Y. LoBlack at (340)774-

2211 ext. 5577. You may also submit information via Crime Stoppers USVI, at

1(800)222-8477, crimestoppersvi.org or p3tips.com.