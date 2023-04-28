Man Arrested For Stealing Cell Phone In Concordia

FREDERIKSTED — Police made an arrest in a violent robbery case that took place last month in Estate Concordia, authorities said.

Adam Bruce, 35, was arrested at 8:55 a.m. today and charged with second-degree robbery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charge stems from a March 1, 2023 robbery that took place in Estate Concordia (Frederiksted, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Adam Bruce, 35, of St. Croix.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau were assigned to investigate this matter, police said.

“Investigation revealed that the victim was robbed by Mr. Adam Bruce who physically assaulted him and stole his cellular phone,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

On April 20, 2023, an arrest warrant was obtained from the Superior Court charging Bruce with second-degree robbery, according to Dratte.

Members of the CIB executed the warrant on Bruce today. He was taken into official custody without incident at 8:55 a.m., he said.

Bail for Bruce was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was then remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove.

Bruce is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing on May 1, 2023, in the Superior Court.