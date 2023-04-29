Cops Arrest Man For Hot Coffee Assault In C’sted

CHRISTIANSTED — A St. Croix man was arrested for allegedly throwing hot coffee into a person’s face, causing injuries last month, authorities said.

Clarence Nisbett, 50, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Friday and charged with second-degree assault, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a March 9 incident where Nisbett allegedly burned a victim in the Christiansted town area by throwing hot coffee into their face, according to the VIPD.

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Clarence Nisbett threw hot coffee in the victim’s face, causing injuries,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

An arrest warrant was sought and obtained for Nisbett’s arrest from the Superior Court on April 20 on a charge of second-degree assault, police said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau served the warrant on Nisbett at 2:07 p.m. Friday, and took him into official custody without incident, according to Dratte.

Bail for Nisbett was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility.

Nisbett is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) investigated this case.