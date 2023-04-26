Man Wanted For Firing Gun Near Frenchtown Arrested By The VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man wanted for illegally discharging a gun in a St. Thomas neighborhood was arrested by police.

Jeavon Francis, 22, of Lovenlund, was arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Jeavon Francis, 22, of Lovenlund in St. Thomas.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at approximately 11:43 p.m., an investigation was launched after it was reported via ShotSpotter that numerous shots were constantly being fired in the Altona and Welgunst area, according to the VIPD.

During the investigation, Jeavon Francis was identified as the person of interest in reference to the shots being fired, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

A wanted poster was circulated throughout various media outlets for Jeavon Francis, according to Dratte.

On April 25, 2023, the Criminal Intelligence Unit along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Special Operations Bureau executed a search warrant in the area of Building 16 in the

Lovenlund Apartments, he said.

Upon making contact with the target apartment, contact was made with Jeavon Francis who was taken into custody and placed under arrest at 9:30 p.m., police said.

Bail for Francis was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal

Investigation Bureau (CIB) at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.