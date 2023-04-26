Police Serving Warrant Arrest Man On Illegal Gun and Drug Charges In St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police serving a warrant arrested a St. Thomas man on illegal gun and drugs charges, authorities said.

Carlos Colon Jr., 28, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of an Unlicensed Firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Criminal Intelligence Unit along with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Special

Operations Bureau executed a search warrant in the area of building 16 of Lovenlund Apartments at 6:25 p.m., according to the VIPD.

VIPD mugshot of Carlos Colon, Jr. of Lovenlund in St. Thomas.

“After serving the search warrant a search of the residence occurred and several illegal items were discovered during the search,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Police found the suspect who was located in the area of Building 16, according to Dratte.

“Several firearms, ammunition and an unspecified amount of marijuana and paraphernalia were found in the apartment,” he said.

Colon was taken into official custody and placed under arrest at 9:30 p.m., and transported to the Richard Callwood Command, police said. Upon arrival to the command, he was processed and booked.

Bail for Colon was set at $50,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

“The Virgin Island Police Department continues to keep a full court press on the criminal element in this community and do our very best to ensure the safety for all our residents,” said Steven Phillip, Police Chief of St. Thomas, St. John, and Water Island.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.