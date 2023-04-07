National Weather Service Sees ‘Elevated’ Risk of Thunderstorms, Flooding This Weekend

.SAN JUAN — The National Weather Service said this morning that the threat of thunderstorms and flooding continues for the USVI and Puerto Rico this holiday weekend.



WHAT…Plenty of moisture and favorable atmospheric conditions will continue to result in periods of showers and thunderstorms across the local area.

WHERE…The areas with the highest chance for showers and thunderstorms are the eastern half of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as the northwest quadrant of the island of PR. Additional rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches are expected.

WHEN…Through at least Saturday, improving Sunday onwards.

IMPACTS…Although low streamflows and dry soils may delay the onset of runoff conditions, persistent shower activity will increase the chance of excessive runoff. This will result in flooding rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Gusty wind conditions and frequent lightning are possible thunderstorms.

LATEST FORECAST…Monitor the latest Extended Graphical Hazardous Weather Outlook for our 5-day impact-based forecast, which will update daily.

CHOPPY MARINE CONDITIONS AND MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS…

WHAT… Wind-driven seas combined with small northeasterly swell pulses will maintain choppy to hazardous marine conditions across the regional waters. These swell pulses will also produce breaking wave action, causing life-threatening rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

WHERE…For the marine conditions, Atlantic and offshore Caribbean waters, and Anegada Passage. For the coastal areas, north-and east-facing beaches of all the local islands.

WHEN…Through the weekend.

IMPACTS…Dangerous conditions for small craft. Hazardous rip currents will result in a moderate to high potential for swimmers to be swept away from shore into deeper water.