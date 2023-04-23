Two Injured In Shooting Outside Corner Pocket Bar In La Reine Today

KINGSHILL — Two people were injured when the vehicle they were driving came under gunfire as they were leaving a nightclub just after midnight, authorities said.

There were multiple ShotSpotter notifications of shots fired in the La Reine area at 12:29 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said..

Shortly afterwards the 911 Emergency Call Center reported two gunshot victims admitted to the Juan F. Luis Hospital, according to the VIPD.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives met with the victims at the St. Croix hospital. The victims said they were at Corner Pocket Bar & Grill to watch a boxing match on the big screen.

When the fight was over, the victim’s vehicle was waiting to merge into traffic at the Northside Road entrance of Corner Pocket, their vehicle came under gunfire, police said.

The driver then traveled straight to the hospital to receive medical treatment, according to police.

The victims told police they did not have any disagreements with anyone at Corner Pocket while watching the sporting event.

They also said that they did not see who fired the shots at them or who was shooting at them, police said..

Each victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but remain in stable condition at the Juan F. Luis Hospital, according to VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

Police are actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 911, CIB

Tip Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.