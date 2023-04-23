One Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Northshore Road In La Grande Princesse

CHRISTIANSTED — Police are investigating after a head-on crash killed a woman in La Grande Princesse early this morning.

Jahniqua Williams, 27, was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Traffic Investigation Bureau was notified to travel to Northside Road in the vicinity of Blues’ Barbecue Bar & Grill to investigate a two-vehicle collision at 3:55 a.m. today, according to the VIPD.

The crash scene in La Grande Princesse on Northshore Road this morning. (Photo by VIPD)

TIB investigators at the crash scene saw that each vehicle in the northwest bound lane had been involved in a head-on collision, police said.

Based on the evidence at the scene, a preliminary investigation of this case indicates vehicle

one, a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 was heading northwest on Northside Road, according to police.

The evidence further indicates that the second vehicle, a grey 2003 GMC Envoy was heading eastbound and at some point, entered the westbound lane and collided with the Rav 4 head-on causing disabling damage to each vehicle, police said..

Two of the three passengers in the collision were transported to the Juan F. Luis Hospital for treatment, according to police.

The preliminary investigation also indicates that the drivers and passengers were not wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Emergency Medical Technician indicated that the driver of the Toyota Rav4, Ms. Williams, succumbed to her injuries at the crash scene, according to Chichester.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of Williams’ death, she said.

Meanwhile, many tributes were posted on social media mourning the tragic death of Williams.

This fatal accident is under active investigation by the Traffic Investigation Bureau.