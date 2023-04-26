Zendaya Sizzles In A Pink Babydoll Dress For Her Surprise Coachella Performance

INDIO, California — Zendaya marked her return to music in a show-stopping ensemble.

On Saturday, April 22nd, the actress, singer, and producer (what can’t she do?) unexpectedly joined Labrinth on stage at Coachella to perform two songs from the Euphoria soundtrack.

Zendaya crushed it at Coachella

The duet was Zendaya's first live musical act in over seven years. She released a self-titled album in 2013 but has since focused more on acting.

The duo sang “I’m Tired,” which Zendaya co-wrote, and “All of Us.” For the performance, Zendaya channeled Euphoria‘s iconic Y2K aesthetic in a rosy pink babydoll that she paired with chunky, heeled thigh-high boots.