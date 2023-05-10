10-Year Resident of St. Croix Shot Dead After ‘Resisting’ Robbery Outside Nightclub

CHRISTIANSTED — A native of the Dominican Republic was shot dead after he “resisted” being robbed at gunpoint by assailants early this morning.

Robinson “Gugú” Ramirez Robles, 29, of Hato Mayor del Rey, was positively identified by next of kin as the deceased, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Robles was allegedly killed by assailants who tried to strip him of his belongings, to which he resisted and the criminals responded by firing shots,” Irentoni Vega wrote in Despierta RD News.

“Gugú was a native of the La Javilla neighborhood of Hato Mayor del Rey, but had lived in the Virgin Islands for more than 10 years,” according to Vega.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received a notification of “shots fired and a man down on Prince Street” in Christiansted near Big Master Nightclub at 4:21 a.m. today, according to the VIPD.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered Ramirez Robles with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. EMS arrived a short time later and found the victim had no signs of life.

“The scene was processed by the Forensic Unit personnel and the Medical Examiner’s office

collected the remains of the male,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Vega said that people in Hato Mayor del Rey were deeply saddened today upon learning of the sudden death of Ramirez Robles.

“The young man’s death has caused great sorrow among his family, friends and acquaintances in this city,” Vega said. “Robinson in his childhood was an excellent junior league basketball player.”

The investigation into this matter continues. If anyone has information regarding this matter,

they are urged to call 911, CIB Tip Line at 340-778-4850 or Crime Stoppers USVI at

1-800-222-8477.