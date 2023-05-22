St. Croix Sees Two Murders In 14 Hours On Sunday

FREDERKSTED — St. Croix saw two shooting deaths in the space of 14 hours on Sunday.

Jamari N. Gardener, 24, of Grove Place, was shot and killed shortly before 6:21 p.m. at St. Croix Mutual Homes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

And Robinson “Gugú” Ramirez Robles, 29, of Hato Mayor del Rey, Dominican Republic, was shot and killed in a botched robbery attempt on Prince Street in Christiansted shortly before 4:21 a.m., according to the VIPD.

The ShotSpotter notification system activated for shots fired in the St. Croix Mutual Homes Apartments complex shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, police said.

While officers were in route to St. Croix Mutual Homes the 911 Emergency Call Center received a report from a female who stated that her brother was shot and appeared to be dead at the housing complex in Grove Place, according to police.

Police and detectives witnessed the lifeless body of Gardener at St. Croix Mutual Homes, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

“He appeared to have been shot multiple times to his body, and succumbed to his injuries,” according to Dratte.

EMS was on the crime scene and checked Gardener for signs of life, but found none, he said..

REST IN PEACE: Jamari N. Gardener, 24, of Grove Place in St. Croix.

Officers canvassed the area and discovered numerous shell casings on the ground, police said.

Police tried to engage anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to give more details, but did not find anyone who wanted to talk, according to police

The crime scene in Grove Place was processed by the VIPD Forensics Unit for possible evidence.