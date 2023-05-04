50-Year-Old Man and Woman Critically Injured After Drive-by Shooting On Veterans Drive

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man and a woman remain critically injured after a drive-by shooting near a gas station on Veteran’s Drive late last night.

Police were dispatched to Veteran’s Drive on the roadway just outside Petrus Gas station after a call was received regarding two gunshot wound victims at 11:47 p.m., the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

An unnamed 50-year-old man and an unnamed 50-year-old woman were immediately transported to the Schneider Hospital by ambulance for treatment for their “life-threatening” injuries, according to the VIPD.

An impromptu press conference was held by the VIPD’s top brass on Veteran’s Drive today.

“The female sustained one gunshot to the face, and the male sustain a gunshot to the midsection and groin area,” Lt. Shelly-Ann Cannonier said in a VIPD video. “The suspect is still unknown and at large.”

This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective S. Rhymer or Detective S. Donastorg at 340-774-2211 ext. 5575 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1-800-222-8477.

Driver’s side angle of the bullet riddled glass on the yellow Jeep that came under fire near a gas station on St. Thomas just before midnight last night. (Still shot of VIPD video)

