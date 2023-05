KINGSHILL — A woman wanted on St. Croix for violating a court order voluntarily surrendered herself to authorities without incident early Tuesday morning.

Melanie Osario Navarro, 32, was arrested at 5:00 a.m. and charged with contempt of court, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

VIPD mugshot of Melanie Osario Navarro, 32, of St. Croix.

Bail for Osario Navarro was set at $1000.00 which she was able to post.

She was released upon her own recognizance pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.