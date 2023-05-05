‘Fake’ Landlord Charges Main Street Tenant Rent Even Though He’s Not The Owner

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A man who took rent and a security deposit from a tenant on a Main Street property that he did not own is facing fraud-related charges in St. Thomas.

Lloyd S. Bergan, 65, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Thursday and charged with obtaining money by false pretense and grand larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation revealed that Lloyd S. Bergan drafted a fraudulent rental agreement for an apartment at Dronnigens Gade St. Thomas, Virgin Islands,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said. “Bergan did not reside, own, or had permission to rent/lease the apartment and received money for a security deposit and the first month’s rent.”

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Lloyd S. Bergan, 65, of St. Thomas.

Detectives from the VIPD’s Economic Crime Unit (ECU) served an arrest warrant on Bergan on Thursday morning, police said..

Bail for Bergan was set at $75,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing.

Detectives from the VIPD’s ECU began an investigation into Bergan on September 27, 2022, according to police.