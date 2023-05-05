Man Used Other’s Credit Cards To Steal $16,097 In Furniture From Peter’s Rest Store

CHRISTIANSTED — Police said a man used someone else’s credit cards to steal $16,097.00 in furniture from a Peter’s Rest store late last month.

Yey Castillo Tejeda, 38, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Thursday and charged with grand larceny, obtaining money by false pretense, acting in assumed character, fraudulent use of a credit card,

and access to computer for fraudulent purposes, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation revealed that on April 29, 2023, Yey Castillo Tejeda used several credit cards fraudulently on three different occasions to obtain merchandise from Carlos Furniture, totaling $16,097.00 without the individual’s permission,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Yey Castillo Tejeda, 35, of St. Croix.

Detectives from the VIPD’s Economic Crimes Unit and Marine Unit were present at the Morena’s Place Bar and Restaurant in Watergut on Thursday, where Yey Castillo Tejeda was taken into custody without incident, according to Dratte.

Bail for Castillo Tejeda was set at $20,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Castillo Tejeda was scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court today.

Detectives from the Economic Crimes Unit began an investigation into Yey Castillo Tejeda on Wednesday.