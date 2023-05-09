Four Government Agencies Worked To Contain Damage From Pueblo Oil Spill

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Emergency personnel from four government agencies worked to contain damage from an oil spill from a St. Thomas supermarket this afternoon, authorities said.

A large oil spill was reported to 911 emergency dispatchers near Long Bay and Sugar Estate at 1:13 p.m. today, the Virgin Islands Fire and Emergency Medical Services (VIFEMS) said.

Upon arrival, the Hotel Company met a “significant oil spill” and immediately dispatched

VIFEMS to establish a unified command.

In response to the incident, the VIPD, DPNR, DPW, and a roadside contractor were

asked to assist in containing the spill and preventing it from reaching storm drains,

maintenance holes, and gutters, according to VIFEMS.

The DPW brought in sand to help control the spill, and once the spill was contained, efforts to clean up the area began, VIFEMS said.

“Further investigation revealed that the source of the spill was a tank on the property of the Pueblo Supermarket,” it said.

All relevant agencies were promptly contacted, including the owners and managers of the supermarket, to address the situation.

I commend all the men and women involved in this joint operation for their swift and

collaborative response to the incident,” said Fire Services Director Daryl George. “The prompt response and effective collaboration of the various agencies involved in the incident demonstrate

their commitment to public safety and the protection of the environment.”

At 4:00 p.m. today, the oil spill incident was successfully controlled, according to George.

The situation was quickly addressed and resolved thanks to the concerted efforts of the VIFEMS, VIPD, DPNR, DPW, and the roadside contractor.

“The cleanup efforts were thorough, and the affected area will be monitored to ensure no further environmental, or safety concerns develop,” he said.