Homeless Man Finds iPhone, ID, Wallet, Cash, Credit Cards, Keys ... Brings Them All To Cops

SAN JUAN — A homeless person found cash, keys, wallet, ID and a cell phone on a public road and decided to visit the local police station and turn the items over to Puerto Rico officers so they could be returned to their proper owner.

The incident occurred in the at 3:32 pm. Friday, at the El Escambrón Spa, in San Juan, the Puerto Rico Police Department said.

Municipal police officer Nelson Benítez reported that he was on a foot patrol in the area when a homeless person approached him and handed him a bag, which was found on a nearby property, according to the PRPD.

The wallet contained personal documents, such as a State of Michigan driver’s license and credit cards. Also inside the bag was $140 in cash, an iPhone, lipstick and some keys, police said.

The San Juan Municipal Police investigated and was able to contact the owner of the personal items, Ms. Jazmin Waliy.

Waliy went to the police station located on Juan A. Corretjer Street — and gratefully picked up her personal property.

The homeless person’s name was not released by authorities.

By SANDRA CAQUIAS CRUZ/Es Periodica Noticias