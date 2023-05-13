Man With Firearm Component Parts In His Bedroom Arrested At Prison

CHRISTIANSTED — Police executing a search warrant at a Sion Farm-area residence found firearm component parts in a St. Croix man’s bedroom, authorities said.

Jared E. Dover, 21, of Tan Tan Terrace, was arrested Friday and charged with possession of undeclared firearms components, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Jared E. Dover, 21, of Tan Tan Terrace in St. Croix.

The charges against Dover stem from November 18, 2022, when members of the Criminal Investigation and Special Operation Bureaus executed a search warrant at a residence in Tan

Tan Terrace and while doing so discovered firearms parts in Dover’s bedroom, according to the VIPD.

“The parts were subsequently confiscated,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

Police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Dover in Superior Court on possession of undeclared firearm components charges, according to Chichester.

Dover was placed under arrest by police at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Golden Grove where he is currently being detained on an undisclosed matter.

The suspect was observed wearing a red prison jumpsuit in his official VIPD mugshot.

He was advised of his Miranda Rights at police headquarters in Mars Hill, Frederiksted where he was booked and processed, police said.

Bail for Dover was set at $5,500.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded back to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Dover is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.