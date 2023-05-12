Man Arrested For Shooting At Three People In Kingshill Housing Project Last Month

KINGSHILL — Police are investigating after a man allegedly fired shots at three people in a residential area of St. Croix last month.

Juanito Ortiz, Jr. 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of shots being fired in Candido Guadalupe Terrace in Kingshill on April 12, according to the VIPD.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Juanito Ortiz, Jr., 39, of St. Croix.

Officers went to Candido Guadalupe shortly after the incident and interviewed victims and witnesses about the shooting incident, police said.

Police determined that “Ortiz fired shots at two minors and an adult in the residential area,” according to police.

After a thorough investigation, arrest and search warrant were granted by the Superior Court for Ortiz and his residence, VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau and Special Operations Bureau served the

search and arrest warrants on Ortiz at his residence, according to Dratte.

Ortiz was taken into custody without incident and advised of his Miranda Rights, police said.

At that time Ortiz gave a statement where he admitted to firing shots in the air on the date of the shooting incident, according to police.

Bail for Ortiz was set at $300,000.00. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

Ortiz is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court.