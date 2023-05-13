Woman Bites, Threatens To Stab Female Minor Over Cell Phone Use

FREDERIKSTED — Police are investigating after a St. Croix woman bit a female minor in her family and threatened to stab her over her cell phone use.

Bernadette Calderon Jimenez, 34, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree assault-domestic violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and simple assault & battery-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

PHOTO CAPTION: VIPD mugshot of Bernadette Calderon Jimenez, 34, of St. Croix.

The 911 Emergency Call Center received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress at Croixville Apartments in Estate Plessen on Friday, according to the VIPD.

When officers responded to the scene, they interviewed a minor who said that she was assaulted by a family member, police said.

The victim stated that she and Calderon Jimenez got into a verbal disagreement, and that Calderon Jimenez assaulted her causing injuries, according to police.

“The physical altercation ended up outside where Ms. Jimenez threatened to cut the victim with a knife,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said. “The victim laid down on the car begging Ms. Jimenez to return her cellular phone, however Ms. Jimenez entered the vehicle as she was enraged, she bit the victim on her hand and drove off while the victim was on the roof of the vehicle.”

Calderon Jimenez who was advised of her Miranda Rights and then gave a statement where she admitted to assaulting the family member, according to Chichester.

No bail was offered to Calderon Jimenez as per the territory’s domestic violence laws.

Calderon Jimenez was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the Golden Grove prison.

She is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on Monday.

Members of the Criminal Investigation Bureau are investigating this case.